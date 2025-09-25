Israel–Palestine Conflict over the past day: Escalation in Gaza, diplomatic rifts deepen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has sharply escalated in the past 24 hours, marked by intensified Israeli strikes on Gaza, mounting civilian casualties, and growing international divisions over Palestinian statehood, News.az reports.

Heavy Israeli Strikes and Civilian Casualties

Israeli air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 85 Palestinians in the past day, according to local health authorities. Among the hardest hit was the Nuseirat refugee camp, where homes and temporary shelters were struck, leaving women and children among the dead. In central Gaza, another airstrike on a shelter for displaced families killed 11 people, further worsening the humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said operations targeted Hamas positions, but Palestinian officials stressed that residential neighborhoods and civilian facilities were repeatedly struck. The escalation comes as tens of thousands remain displaced, seeking shelter in overcrowded schools and stadiums.

Cross-Border and Regional Escalation

A rare breach of Israel’s air defenses occurred when a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit the southern resort city of Eilat, wounding 22 people, including two seriously. The incident highlighted the risk of wider regional spillover of the conflict.

At sea, a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza carrying aid and international activists was attacked by drones in international waters south of Greece. Eleven vessels sustained damage. Italy dispatched the frigate Fasan to protect its citizens onboard, while Spain also pledged naval assistance. The EU condemned the attack and called for an investigation.

Diplomatic Maneuvers and Peace Initiatives

At the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States unveiled a 21-point Gaza peace plan, which Washington described as a possible framework for a breakthrough. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism that progress could be made “in the coming days.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, meeting Arab leaders on the sidelines, assured that his administration would prevent Israel from annexing the occupied West Bank, signaling a bid to secure Arab cooperation in peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected recent decisions by Britain, France, Canada, and Australia to recognize a Palestinian state, declaring that “a Palestinian state will not arise” under current conditions. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is pursuing a combined military and diplomatic strategy to defeat Hamas and recover hostages still held in Gaza.

International Criticism

Spain’s King Felipe issued one of the strongest statements yet from a European leader, urging Israel to “stop massacres and abhorrent acts” in Gaza and calling for adherence to international humanitarian law. A UN commission also accused Israel of systematically altering Gaza’s geography, claiming this reflected intent to permanently control the enclave—an allegation Israel rejected as politically motivated.

Humanitarian Outlook

The situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with hospitals under strain, critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, and growing displacement. Aid convoys face restrictions and security risks, further limiting relief operations.

Analysts warn that unless a ceasefire or political compromise is reached soon, the conflict risks both deeper humanitarian collapse in Gaza and broader regional escalation, involving actors from Yemen to the Mediterranean.

