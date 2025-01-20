Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Florentino Perez has been re-elected as president of Spanish football club Real Madrid.

The team’s press service reported, News.Az reports.The functionary was the only candidate in the elections and will continue to hold this position until 2029.Perez, 77, first became president of Real Madrid in 2000, serving for six years. He was re-elected in 2009 without any alternatives, and during his tenure the club has won seven Champions League, seven Spanish league titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, six UEFA Super Cups, five FIFA Club World Cups, three Spanish Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.

