Cadillac confirms Perez and Bottas as F1 drivers for 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cadillac has announced that Grand Prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the team when it enters Formula 1 in 2026.

The American squad, who are backed by General Motors and will be led by former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon, will become the sport's 11th team next season, News.Az reports, citing Formula1.com.

Cadillac have opted for experience with their line-up, signing 'Checo' Perez and Mercedes reserve Bottas – who boast 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 Grand Prix wins between them – on multi-year deals.

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent," said Lowdon. "They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.

"Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.”

It marks a remarkable return for the veteran duo, both 35, after they lost their respective F1 race seats at the end of last season.

Perez took some time out to consider his future goals and spend time with his family after leaving Red Bull, while Bottas stayed in the paddock as reserve for Mercedes following his Sauber exit.

Mexican Perez brings immense F1 experience, having competed for Sauber, McLaren and Force India/Racing Point before moving to Red Bull, where he helped the team win the Teams' Championship in 2022 and 2023.

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career," said Perez. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.

"It's an honor to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front. Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.

"I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud.”

News.Az