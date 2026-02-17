Turkish police detain 13 suspects over IS links

The detentions were carried out as part of an investigation into alleged IS propaganda and fundraising activities connected to members of the organization in Iraq and Syria, according to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Officials did not disclose the nationalities of the suspects.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple addresses in Istanbul and in the southern province of Adana.

Authorities said the suspects were linked through financial transfers to an account allegedly used to collect funds under the pretext of humanitarian aid for IS members and their families.

The money was reportedly sent to detainees with alleged IS ties and their relatives held in camps in northeastern Syria, including Roj and al-Hol, as well as to inmates at Rusafa prison in Iraq.

Prosecutors have also issued arrest warrants for two additional suspects believed to be outside the country.

Türkiye has conducted regular nationwide operations against IS in recent years as part of its counterterrorism efforts.