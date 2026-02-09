Türkiye detains over 140 in nationwide drug raids

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that large-scale operations targeting drug dealers were carried out across 24 provinces in Türkiye over the past 10 days.

The coordinated raids resulted in the seizure of 1.124 tonnes of narcotics as well as 1,826,000 drug tablets, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In the course of the operations, law enforcement agencies detained 144 suspects believed to be involved in the distribution of illegal substances.

The Turkish interior minister said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to intensify the fight against drug-related crime and to strengthen public safety nationwide.

