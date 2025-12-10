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- Prime Minister Keir Starmer
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Prime Minister Keir Starmer
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Britain set out a new £1.1 billion ($1.47 billion) plan on Monday to build domestic AI computing capacity, including a new national supercomputer and funding to back homegrown chip firms.08 Jun 2026-17:10
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Keir Starmer has appointed former Prime Minister Gordon Brown as his special envoy on global finance, according to a statement from the UK government.09 May 2026-13:55
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British prosecutors said on Friday (April 4, 2026) they had charged three men in connection with an arson attack last month on Jewish community ambulances in north London.04 Apr 2026-13:24
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UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to update the public on the cost of living as rising global energy prices linked to the Iran conflict push fuel costs sharply higher.01 Apr 2026-12:24
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Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organisation in north London were set on fire overnight in what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as “a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack”.23 Mar 2026-14:27
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK is sending helicopters with counter-drone capabilities to Cyprus and deploying the air defence destroyer HMS Dragon to the region.03 Mar 2026-20:59
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to go faster on defense spending on Monday when asked about a report saying Downing Street was considering raising its defense spending target to 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.16 Feb 2026-22:50
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may be forced to resign within a week.09 Feb 2026-09:01
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