British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to go faster on defense spending on Monday when asked about a report saying Downing Street was considering raising its defense spending target to 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

Sky News reported that Starmer said its commitment to defense also depends on "whether you coordinate and collaborate with other like-minded countries, particularly in Europe", News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Last year, Britain announced that it would lift annual defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027 and aim for 3 percent in the next parliament, which is expected to be in 2029.

At the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Starmer announced that Britain would deploy a carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the High North this year. The prime minister also claimed that Britain is no longer the country it was during the Brexit years.

News.Az