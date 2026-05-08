Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Grozny - VIDEO
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- Ukraine and Russia at war
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Ukrainian social media channels have claimed that drones launched by Ukraine’s armed forces struck Grozny, the capital city of Chechnya, Russia, overnight on May 8, News.Az reports.
The Telegram channel Exilenova+ published video footage, which it says shows the moment of the alleged strike on the city.
By Nijat Babayev