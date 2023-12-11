Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Georgian Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili, who is on an official visit to the country, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that Shalva Papuashvili's visit would contribute to the development of good neighborly and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

They emphasized that as a result of the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, relations based on mutual trust and support are successfully developing in all areas.

The sides hailed the high level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting that there are very good relations between the two countries’ ruling parties.

They noted that the two countries always support each other within international organizations, especially in matters of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The sides praised the special role of interparliamentary cooperation in the development of relations between the two countries.

They commended the fact that that trade and economic cooperation has traditionally demonstrated good dynamics, adding that Georgia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan.

Noting that Azerbaijan is the largest investor in Georgia, the sides lauded SOCAR’s successful activity in Georgia.

The two noted with satisfaction that the energy and transport projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Georgia had contributed to the transformation of the South Caucasus, as well as changed the political, economic, transport and energy map of the region.

The sides also highlighted the significant contributions of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum oil and gas pipelines to the economic development of both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Praising the positive results of the cooperation in the fields of transport and transit, the sides also touched upon the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, as well as the growing significance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - Middle Corridor project.

During the meeting, the two also hailed the high dynamics of cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian, especially in the cultural sphere.

The sides expressed confidence that the Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theater named after Heydar Aliyev, the foundation of which was laid in the capital of Georgia in October, would contribute to the strengthening of good neighborly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, bringing our peoples closer to each other.

They also highlighted the role of Georgians living in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis living in Georgia in the development of bilateral ties.

The meeting also focused on prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in various areas, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az