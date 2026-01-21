SOFAZ signs strategic partnership with Brookfield

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) has signed a memorandum of intent with Brookfield Asset Management to establish long-term strategic cooperation.

The agreement was signed in Davos during a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Brookfield Asset Management President Connor Teskey. It aims to further institutionalize existing strategic relations and expand SOFAZ’s access to leading global investment platforms, News.Az reports, citing Report news agency.

Under the planned cooperation, SOFAZ will explore opportunities to invest up to $1.4 billion over the next three to four years in Brookfield-managed funds and joint investment projects.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Azerbaijan’s global investment presence and support diversification of the State Oil Fund’s international portfolio.

News.Az