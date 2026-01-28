Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ joins UAE district cooling deal

The investment was made through a co-investment vehicle alongside DIF VII, which recently secured a 50 percent stake in PAL Cooling Holding. The transaction brings together three major institutional investors with shared goals: advancing energy efficiency, supporting sustainable urban development, and generating long-term stable returns.

PAL Cooling Holding is the second-largest district cooling provider in the UAE. The company manages eight long-term concessions with an average remaining duration of 25 years and delivers cooling services to more than 45,000 customers. Its operations are concentrated in several rapidly developing urban districts, where demand for reliable and energy-efficient cooling continues to rise.

District cooling is increasingly seen as a vital solution for reducing electricity consumption and carbon emissions in hot climates. By supplying chilled water from centralized plants rather than individual air-conditioning units, district cooling systems improve efficiency and lower environmental impact. PAL’s established infrastructure and long-term concession model position it as a key player in the UAE’s sustainability-driven urban growth.

The current investment builds on a June 2025 agreement in which CVC DIF and Tabreed formed a 50/50 joint venture to acquire PAL with an equity value of approximately AED 3.8 billion. Tabreed, the UAE’s first district cooling company, retains its 50 percent stake and contributes decades of sector experience. Founded in 1998 and listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Tabreed now owns and operates 99 cooling plants across six countries.

The Arab Energy Fund’s participation reflects its broader mission to finance energy security and sustainability across the MENA region. The Fund emphasized that district cooling plays a crucial role in improving energy efficiency and supporting long-term infrastructure resilience. Its partnership with SOFAZ and CVC DIF brings together capital strength and sector expertise aimed at scaling high-quality infrastructure platforms.

SOFAZ’s involvement highlights Azerbaijan’s growing interest in cross-border investments, particularly in the Gulf region. The fund noted that the transaction supports its strategy to diversify assets globally while building strategic partnerships in sectors linked to sustainable development. With over USD 70 billion in assets under management, SOFAZ continues to expand into infrastructure projects that deliver stable returns and long-term economic cooperation.

CVC DIF, a global infrastructure investment manager headquartered in Amsterdam, described PAL Cooling as a high-quality asset with strong growth potential. The firm’s regional focus on utilities, energy transition, and digital infrastructure aligns with the UAE’s development priorities and sustainability agenda.

This partnership signals increasing alignment between Azerbaijan’s sovereign investment strategy and the Gulf’s push for energy-efficient urban infrastructure. As cities in the region expand, demand for sustainable cooling solutions is expected to rise, making district cooling a critical component of future-ready urban planning.

With SOFAZ entering the consortium alongside The Arab Energy Fund, CVC DIF, and Tabreed, the PAL Cooling platform is positioned for long-term growth, operational resilience, and contribution to regional sustainability goals.