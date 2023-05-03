European Commissioner on Energy called Azerbaijan a Pan European supplier of gas - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Those who said many years ago that Azerbaijan do not have oil, now were saying that Azerbaijan does not have gas. And just recently I was informed that European Commissioner on Energy Madam Simson, called Azerbaijan a Pan European supplier of gas and this is true,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.az reports.

“And just recently I said we will be supplying gas in maximum couple of years to 10 countries including eight European countries. So, this demonstrates that we need not only to plan the project from commercial point of view, but also from strategic point of view and need to continue this combination,” the head of state noted.

News.Az