Territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenian constitution ‘major obstacle’ to peace: Deputy FM

The territorial claims against Azerbaijan embedded in the present-day Armenian constitution and other legislative acts remain a major obstacle to the ongoing peace process, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

He made the remarks at an international conference on "Major Obstacles to the Peace Treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), News.Az reports.The deputy minister highlighted that Azerbaijan has developed principles for peace."When talking about obstacles to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it should be noted that Azerbaijan's territories were under Armenian occupation for 30 years. After our territories were liberated from occupation in 2020 and 2023, we sent our peace proposals to Armenia. The victorious side in a war never proposes peace, but we have taken steps in this direction."He also pointed out that one of the reasons for the inability to sign a peace treaty stems from the Armenian delegation's inconsistent positions at the negotiating table."Peace talks have been held in the US, Russia, and Kazakhstan. But what is the obstacle to signing peace that prevents achieving lasting peace? The first obstacle is that Armenia's Constitution reflects territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The second obstacle is that when sitting around the table, Armenian delegations have defended different positions," Mammadov underlined.

