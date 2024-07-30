Azerbaijan not confident in Armenian authorities' sincerity in their renunciation of territorial claims, says presidential envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is not confident in the sincerity of the Armenian authorities regarding their renunciation of territorial claims, the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said at an online seminar at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

The main reason for the longstanding confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is Yerevan's territorial claims to Azerbaijan, which are enshrined in its constitution.“Therefore, without resolving this existential threat to Azerbaijan's security, it would be naïve to think that this peace can be reliable, durable, and irreversible. Unfortunately, we are still not sure of the sincerity of the Armenian authorities whenever they say that they have renounced their territorial claims to Azerbaijan because there is a clear contradiction between their official public rhetoric and the existing situation with the constitutional and legal framework. Therefore, this contradiction must be resolved to pave the way for a possible peace,” he said.

News.Az