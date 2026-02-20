Yandex metrika counter

Employees detained over warehouse theft in Baku

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Employees detained over warehouse theft in Baku
Photo: Getty Images

Two employees have been detained in Baku on suspicion of stealing construction materials worth 10,000 manats from a private company in the Yasamal district, police said.

According to local reports, officers identified and arrested the suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, who are believed to have carried out the theft in coordination, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Investigators say the suspects allegedly removed building materials piece by piece from the company warehouse over several months and later sold them.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      