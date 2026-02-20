Employees detained over warehouse theft in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two employees have been detained in Baku on suspicion of stealing construction materials worth 10,000 manats from a private company in the Yasamal district, police said.

According to local reports, officers identified and arrested the suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, who are believed to have carried out the theft in coordination, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Investigators say the suspects allegedly removed building materials piece by piece from the company warehouse over several months and later sold them.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News.Az