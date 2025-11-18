ADA rector underscores think tanks’ role in Azerbaijan-U.S. ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Engagement with major U.S. think tanks has played a significant role in shaping Azerbaijan’s diplomatic training and in strengthening bilateral ties between Baku and Washington, Ambassador and ADA University Founding Rector Hafiz Pashayev said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum, News.Az reports.

Recalling the early 1990s, Pashayev noted that a key task of Azerbaijani diplomacy was to convey objective information about Azerbaijan to the American public.

He highlighted that the work of the Azerbaijani embassy, along with the establishment of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, became crucial components of this effort.

News.Az