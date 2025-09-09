Baku hosts 13th meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A two-day forum titled “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA” has opened in Baku.

The event, co-organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS), began with the screening of a video dedicated to the forum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Farid Shafiyev, AIR Center Chairman, read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the event participants.

The first day of the forum will feature discussions on topics promoting security through development – exploring new approaches to Asian security governance, cooperation on supply chains in the era of green and digital transformation and strengthening Eurasian connectivity: the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Middle Corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other projects.

