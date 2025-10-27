Zelenskyy: Tomahawk missiles could pressure Putin into talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the key to forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin into serious negotiations could be giving Ukraine the ability to strike deep inside Russia, particularly at military and energy targets.

Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine wouldn’t even need to immediately use Tomahawk missiles. Just the threat of targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure could push Putin to negotiate. “The way to work with Putin is only through pressure,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy previously discussed Tomahawk supplies with US President Donald Trump, offering thousands of Ukrainian drones in exchange. Trump declined, citing the US’s own needs, but Zelenskyy did not rule out future deliveries.

He emphasized that Ukraine has never used US weapons to strike Russian territory and already possesses domestic missiles capable of hitting targets 150–3,000 kilometers away.

News.Az