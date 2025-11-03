Trump says he’s not sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine “at this moment”

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not currently planning to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine — but left the door open to changing his mind.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked whether he intends to supply the long-range missiles to Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“No, not really… I could change, but at this moment I’m not,” he said.

Trump also suggested that the war between Russia and Ukraine needs time to “burn out,” saying there is no single “final straw” that would change his position.

“Sometimes you have to let it fight it out. And they’re fighting and they’re fighting it out,” he said.

The president claimed Russia has suffered massive losses — possibly around one million soldiers — and called the war “tough on both sides.”

Trump, who said he has helped resolve “eight wars” in his career, suggested the Ukraine conflict could be easier to solve than previous crises he has dealt with.

Ukraine has repeatedly requested Tomahawk missiles, which could strike deep into Russian territory. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the request with Trump during his October visit to Washington, but Trump did not approve the transfer.

CNN recently reported that the Pentagon has authorized Tomahawk deliveries, but they cannot begin without Trump’s final approval.

For now, the answer remains “not yet” — and possibly not soon.

