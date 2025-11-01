Pentagon approves Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon has signed off on sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, concluding that transferring the advanced weapons would not weaken U.S. stockpiles, according to U.S. and European officials. But the final decision now rests with President Donald Trump — and his stance appears to be shifting.

The assessment, delivered to the White House earlier this month, came shortly before Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. Kyiv has been pushing for Tomahawks to expand its long-range strike capability and target Russian infrastructure deep inside the country. The missiles, which can travel around 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), are typically launched from U.S. ships or submarines and are considered one of the most powerful precision-strike tools in America’s arsenal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

U.S. defense officials say planning is already underway for rapid delivery if Trump approves the move. They note that training and deployment methods are still being reviewed, signaling that the missiles would require careful integration into Ukraine’s military systems.

European allies welcomed the Pentagon’s green light, viewing it as a sign that Washington is technically ready to supply the missiles despite domestic political tensions. Yet, the policy remains in Trump’s hands — and his view has reportedly evolved.

During his White House meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump initially expressed reluctance, insisting the U.S. “needs” Tomahawks and does not want to give away critical defense assets. But according to CNN, his hesitation grew after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin reportedly warned Trump that delivery of the missiles — capable of striking major Russian cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg — would escalate tensions and damage U.S.-Russia relations.

The White House and Pentagon have stayed silent publicly, while Moscow continues to issue threats. The Kremlin has warned repeatedly that providing Tomahawks to Kyiv would cross a red line and trigger a “serious escalation.”

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, remains determined. He said Ukraine aims to significantly expand long-range strike capabilities before year-end, arguing that Western sanctions and Ukrainian precision attacks are “syncing up” to force Moscow toward terms “fair for Ukraine.”

As the war grinds on and winter approaches, Kyiv is betting on deeper strategic firepower — and Washington’s next move may reshape the battlefield. Whether Trump ultimately approves the Tomahawk transfer now hinges not on Pentagon calculations, but on geopolitics, diplomacy, and a phone call with Moscow.

News.Az