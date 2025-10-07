Kremlin warns Tomahawk supplies to Kyiv may lead to further escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Tuesday that supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv would represent a “serious spiral of escalation.”

He said Moscow views the potential transfers as especially dangerous because, in his words, the missiles “can be equipped with nuclear warheads,” News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"This will imply a serious spiral of escalation, which, however, will not be able to change the battlefield situation for the Kyiv regime. But it is important to bear in mind in this context, putting aside various nuances, that these missiles can be equipped with nuclear warheads," he told reporters when asked to comment on US President Donald Trump’s words that he had "sort of made a decision" on Tomahawk deliveries but wanted to know what Kiev planned to do with them.

"This is a serious spiral of escalation, indeed," the Kremlin spokesman repeated.

"We understand that we need to wait for, perhaps, clearer statements, if they follow," Peskov noted. "As for arms supplies, they are usually sent and then statements follow. At least, that's the way it was under the the [Joe] Biden administration. Let's wait and see how things go this time around."

