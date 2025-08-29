Tottenham set to sign Xavi Simons for £51.8m after Chelsea step aside

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing the £51.8 million signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, with personal terms agreed and a medical reportedly completed. The deal, expected to be finalized soon, is a major boost for Spurs manager Thomas Frank, who has been seeking an attacking midfielder following injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international had been linked with Chelsea, but the Blues never submitted a bid, allowing Tottenham to move quickly. Chelsea, well-stocked in midfield despite selling Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan for £36m, have focused on Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and other targets, including Barcelona’s Fermín López, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Leipzig, eager to complete the deal, are looking to reinvest in Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, with Jürgen Klopp involved in the potential transfer discussions. Simons, who can play centrally or on the flanks, previously came through Barcelona’s academy before stints at PSV, PSG, and Leipzig. He is set to sign a contract with Spurs running until 2032.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Wolves are in talks to sign Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare from Genk for £15–20m. The 22-year-old scored 17 goals in the Belgian Pro League last season and has emerged as a target after Wolves’ pursuit of Getafe’s Christantus Uche stalled over personal terms.

