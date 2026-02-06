Azerbaijan's tourism featured at EMITT 2026 in Türkiye

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), part of the State Tourism Agency, is taking part in the 29th East Mediterranean International Travel & Tourism Exhibition (EMITT 2026) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Alongside the ATB, 11 local tourism industry representatives and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) are represented at the Azerbaijani national stand, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At the Experience Azerbaijan stand, B2B and B2C meetings are being held to present detailed information about the country's tourism opportunities, cultural and natural heritage, as well as diverse tourism products including gastronomy, ski resorts, wine tourism, and health tourism.

The exhibition, which concludes tomorrow, features 660 tour operators from 109 countries.

In January 2026, 36,536 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan, a 16% increase compared to January of last year.

