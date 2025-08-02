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Trump Criticism
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A nightclub in Mexico City has sparked international attention after introducing dramatically higher entry fees for visitors from the United States, a move widely seen as a political protest linked to criticism and rhetoric associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.07 May 2026-06:26
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Americans hoping to party at a popular Mexico City nightclub may face a $300 cover charge, a steep price reportedly linked to Donald Trump’s attacks on the country.06 May 2026-22:31
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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued an extremely rare public rebuke of Trump, underscoring widespread anger in Italy over his broadside on Pope Leo.
13 Apr 2026-22:41
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Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Pope Leo XIV, asserting that the pontiff's opposition was "wrong."13 Apr 2026-21:16
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US President Donald Trump has intensified criticism of NATO, raising the prospect of a potential U.S. withdrawal from the alliance amid disagreements over security responsibilities in the Strait of Hormuz.01 Apr 2026-23:04
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US President Donald Trump appeared to signal his displeasure with Russian President Vladimir Putin by sharing a New York Post editorial that sharply criticizes the Kremlin and argues Trump should “turn up the heat” on Russia.01 Jan 2026-13:15
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Armenia’s Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on remarks made by Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, regarding the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), made during his meeting with Armenia’s ambassador to Iran.16 Dec 2025-14:54
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Former President Joe Biden voiced concern on Thursday over attacks on the rule of law and threats to civil rights under President Donald Trump, marking some of his most direct criticism of the new administration since leaving office.02 Aug 2025-00:19
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On June 4, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new executive proclamation banning travel from 12 countries and placing additional restrictions on seven others. The policy, framed as a national security measure, is set to take effect on June 9 and is already drawing international criticism and legal scrutiny.10 Jun 2025-10:10
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