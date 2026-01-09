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Trump Maduro
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Cuba has sharply criticized fresh sanctions imposed by Donald Trump, calling them “collective punishment” that will deepen economic hardship across the island.02 May 2026-09:00
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Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday said, "We don't want that [confrontation] but it is our duty to be ready to avoid it… and if it were unavoidable, to win it."17 Apr 2026-09:14
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President Donald Trump awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on Tuesday to Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, one of the pilots involved in the recent U.S. military raid in Venezuela, praising his bravery under enemy fire during his State of the Union address.25 Feb 2026-09:15
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Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said that ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro should face legal accountability in his own country rather than in the United States. Lula made the remarks during an interview while visiting India for an artificial intelligence summit, stressing that Venezuela’s national sovereignty must take precedence over foreign intervention.21 Feb 2026-12:40
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China has reportedly purchased Venezuelan oil that was previously acquired by the United States.12 Feb 2026-17:17
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The world is entering a phase in which sovereignty is no longer measured solely by flags and armies. A country’s vulnerability is increasingly defined by its position within the global financial architecture. Venezuela has emerged as a stark warning: the violent “extraction” of a sovereign nation’s leader under the pretext of combating crime has shattered lingering assumptions about the reliability of international law and the established rules of the game.12 Jan 2026-08:56
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