Watch: Skier mauled by snow leopard in China

A snow leopard remains near an injured skier lying in the snow after a mauling in Fuyun County, China, on Jan. 23, 2026. The woman was later rescued and hospitalized. (Jam Press)

A tourist was injured after being attacked by a rare snow leopard in northwest China on Friday, after attempting to get closer to the animal to take photographs.

The incident occurred in Koktokay town in China’s Xinjiang region, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The tourist, identified as a skier, was bitten while returning to their hotel, the county’s Forestry and Grassland Bureau said.

The skier had spotted the snow leopard — considered one of the most elusive animals to encounter in the wild — stopped their vehicle, got out, and approached the animal in order to take photos. The attack occurred shortly afterward.

A girl was attacked by a snow leopard in Altay, Xinjiang.

She hugged her head and pretended to be dead.

Videos circulating on social media show the injured tourist lying motionless on snow-covered ground, with the snow leopard sitting nearby. In another video, two bystanders are seen assisting the tourist to their feet and guiding them away from the area, as the injured person clutches their face beneath a ski helmet.

In the footage, a voice can be heard asking whether the leopard had left the scene, to which one of the bystanders responds, “It’s gone.” Additional clips show the snow leopard moving through deep snow in an open area dotted with trees and large rocks.

The Forestry and Grassland Bureau said the tourist was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. Local authorities have since increased safety patrols and intensified public awareness efforts in the area.

In an online notice, officials urged residents and visitors to strictly follow safety guidelines, maintain a safe distance from wild animals, and immediately report encounters to the police to ensure personal safety.

Snow leopards, native to Central and South Asia, are a protected species within China, and a symbol of the country’s mountainous and high-altitude ecosystems. There are only 4,000 to 6,500 of them left worldwide – with 60% of their habitat located in China, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

