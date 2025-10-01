- News
- Yermak
Tag:
Yermak
-
A total bail of 140 million Ukrainian hryvnia has been fully posted for former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, according to Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), amid an ongoing corruption investigation.18 May 2026-11:56
-
-
Andriy Yermak, once considered one of Ukraine’s most powerful political figures and a key aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been placed in custody following a major corruption investigation.14 May 2026-11:10
-
-
Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities have named former presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak as a suspect in a major corruption investigation linked to an alleged money laundering scheme involving an elite housing development near Kyiv.12 May 2026-11:54
-
-
His top aide’s resignation during a corruption investigation arrives at a crucial time for the Ukrainian president.30 Nov 2025-10:05
-
-
The former senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he is on his way to the frontlines — just hours after submitting his resignation, which followed a raid on his home by Kyiv’s national anti-corruption bureau.29 Nov 2025-10:08
-
-
Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities searched the home of Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s powerful chief of staff, on Friday, deepening a political crisis as Kyiv faces U.S. pressure to accept terms for a potential peace deal with Russia.28 Nov 2025-14:39
-
-
Japan announced on September 12 that it is imposing sanctions on 47 Russian companies, nine individuals, and several other entities involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine.12 Sep 2025-11:40
-