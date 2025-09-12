Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan announced on September 12 that it is imposing sanctions on 47 Russian companies, nine individuals, and several other entities involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a move echoing the EU, the U.K., and other G7 partners, Japan is also lowering the price cap on Russian seaborne crude from $60 to $47.60 per barrel, aiming to restrict Moscow’s revenue from energy exports, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The sanctions target entities linked to Russian aggression in Donbas, as well as the occupation and annexation of Crimea and other regions in southern and eastern Ukraine. The measures also include an export ban on two Russian companies and nine third-country entities suspected of evading previous sanctions.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praised the decision:

"Russia must not profit from the sale of energy resources and use that money to wage war. We thank Japan for its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. Together we are stronger."

Japan, a G7 member, has consistently supported Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, contributing over $12 billion in economic and other support. Tokyo also pledged a $3.3 billion loan to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Kyiv continues to call on international partners to increase economic pressure on Moscow, including through the upcoming 19th EU sanctions package, and has urged the U.S. to participate in coordinated measures.

News.Az