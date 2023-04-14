Azerbaijani soldiers captured by Armenia must be released immediately - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torture against an Azerbaijani soldier by Armenian armed forces shows how Armenia ignores human rights, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

A few days ago, Agshin Babirov born in 2004 and Huseyn Akhundov born in 2003, missing soldiers of the Army of Azerbaijan in the territory of the Shahbuz region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic along the border with Armenia, who lost their direction due to limited visibility in adverse weather conditions, were captured by Armenia.

In one of the videos circulated on social networks, cases of physical torture and inhuman treatment against the captured Huseyn Akhundov were demonstrated. Relevant international organizations were accordingly informed on this case, which is another example of violence by Armenia on ethnic grounds.

The political scientist stressed that an Armenian soldier, who lost his way and was detained by Azerbaijani servicemen a while ago, was treated humanely, and there were no complaints. “The Armenian side and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are well aware of this fact,” he said.

Mammadov noted that despite Azerbaijan’s human treatment, Armenia continues to demonstrate violence against Azerbaijani captives.

“Such mistreatment by Armenia is not surprising, because they tortured not only soldiers but also women and children. The violence against Azerbaijani soldier Huseyn Akhundov is the result of Turkophobia prevailing in the Armenian society,” he said.

The political scientist urged international organizations to adequately react to this matter.

“We expect a reaction from international organizations, otherwise it will be a shame for them and their reputation will be undermined. At the same time, countries interested in ensuring peace in the region must also react to Armenia’s actions,” he added.

Mammadov emphasized that the Azerbaijani soldiers captured by Armenia must be released immediately.

News.Az