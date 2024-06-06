VIDEO: North-South, West-East... What actions should Azerbaijan take?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist Kerim Sultanov discusses the current dynamics and strategic importance of trade routes in this video.

Those who control trade routes have always held power. The Great Silk Road, marked by legends and conflicts, is a testament to this. Today, the struggle for trade corridors continues through different means.Following the helicopter crash of Iran's President, US threats to impose sanctions on the International North-South Transport Corridor surfaced. This affects India, which signed a contract to operate Iran's Chabahar port, intended to bypass Pakistani ports for trade with Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia. The project, also supported by Russia, faces uncertainty due to US opposition.India's ambitions to dominate regional logistics and counter China led to the Chabahar deal. However, the US opposes strengthening Iran and Russia's roles in global logistics. As a result, attention is shifting to the Middle Corridor, involving China, which remains politically neutral and cooperative, unlike the India-Iran-Russia alliance.Azerbaijan, a key link in both the North-South and Middle Corridors, should prioritize the latter due to the sanctions on Iran and Russia. The recently modernized Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway highlights the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, connecting Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan.Azerbaijan's pragmatic approach suggests it will avoid risks associated with the North-South route and focus on the more stable and promising Middle Corridor, ensuring its strategic position in global trade.

News.Az