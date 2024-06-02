VIDEO: Turkey's rise on the global stage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 10 years, Turkey has become one of the leading countries in the field of aviation. It is among the top ten countries that develop and use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and integrated anti-aircraft artillery systems (SİHA) with their own tactics and techniques, the former military attaché of Turkey in Azerbaijan, General Yucel Karauz, said in an interview with News.Az.

"Especially with Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı, Turkey has risen to the third position in the world. Additionally, Turkey produces its own ATAK helicopters, Hürkuş airplanes, and Hürkuş jets, as well as fifth-generation KAAN fighter jets, which only five countries in the world can produce. This demonstrates the level of development achieved by Turkey's defense industry," he noted.He added that Turkey is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan and other member states of the Organization of Turkic States in the defense industry, which means that it is appropriate to consider Turkey's capabilities, including aviation, UAVs, and SİHAs, as the capabilities of other Turkic states, especially Azerbaijan."During the Karabakh war, it became evident how Bayraktar TB2 changed the course of the conflict. Bayraktar TB2, along with weapon systems acquired from other countries, made a significant contribution to Azerbaijan's glorious victory. At the same time, the effective use of Bayraktars and the Turkish aviation sector in Libya and Ukraine, as well as in Turkey's fight against terrorism have rightfully made Turkey a leading role model in this field," the general pointed out.He added that Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 is currently jointly produced with Azerbaijan, which, after the Second Karabakh War, has the most powerful army in the Caucasus and became the guarantor of peace, resulting in diplomatic successes."Cooperation in the defense industry between Turkey and Azerbaijan began in 1992 and has significantly increased in recent years. After the Karabakh victory and the signing of the Shusha Declaration, joint defense projects, joint R&D activities, and joint production commenced. The joint production of products from companies like Aselsan, Roketsan, and Bayraktar TB2, and their sale to other countries are also being actively pursued. This has led to a successful transition to the model of 'one nation, two states, one army'," he noted."The relationship model between Turkey and Azerbaijan, reinforced by the Istanbul Declaration, has enhanced cooperation not only between Turkey and Azerbaijan but also with other Turkic states within the Organization of Turkic States. Cooperation in the defense industry is rapidly developing, creating a common security platform, coordinating joint activities, and developing common standards. In the future, this cooperation will become a guarantee of peace and stability in both the Caucasus and Turkestan regions," Karauz went on to say.He noted that the Efes 2024 exercises held in Turkey were successfully completed and involved 11,000 personnel from 45 countries. "As part of joint operations, day and night air operations were tested and conducted over the Black Sea under various combat scenarios. Additionally, 33 different combat weapons, vehicles, and logistics elements developed by Turkey over the past year were showcased and operationally tested," he added."Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, the Commander of Border Troops, and military units participated in the Efes 2024 exercises. They took part in computer-supported command exercises and day and night live-fire drills and maneuvers, coordinated with the armed forces of 45 other countries. This was significant as it demonstrated the level achieved by the Azerbaijani army compared to other world armies," he said in conclusion.

News.Az