13 technology trends that will shape 2026 — and why pragmatism is finally winning

Editor's note: Aysel Mammadzada is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

After years of inflated expectations and glossy transformation narratives, global technology investment is entering a long-overdue reality check. Enterprises are no longer chasing innovation for its own sake. In 2026, technology spending will be judged almost entirely on measurable impact, regulatory certainty, and operational usefulness.

ABI Research’s latest list of the 13 defining technology trends for 2026 reflects this shift clearly. What stands out is not radical disruption, but restraint. The coming year will favor technologies that work quietly, scale reliably, and solve real problems, while sidelining those that fail to move beyond pilots, hype, or marketing decks.

AI: Growing up, slowing down, and getting real

Open standards will quietly reshape AI data centers

The move toward open AI infrastructure is less about ideology and more about survival. Proprietary stacks are becoming too expensive, too rigid, and too risky for enterprises betting heavily on AI workloads. Open standards such as the Open Compute Project and Ultra Accelerator Link won’t make headlines, but they will increasingly decide which vendors remain relevant.

In 2026, compatibility will matter more than branding. Vendors unwilling to integrate cleanly into open ecosystems may find themselves locked out of serious enterprise deployments.

Manufacturers can no longer afford to delay AI adoption

For industrial companies, AI hesitation is becoming a competitive liability. Predictive maintenance, digital twins, and AI-driven quality control are no longer experimental advantages — they are baseline expectations.

Sectors like automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food processing are approaching a point where not using AI is more risky than deploying it imperfectly. The question in 2026 won’t be whether manufacturers adopt AI, but how quickly laggards can catch up.

Agentic AI remains overhyped and underdeployed

Photo: Bright Data

Despite loud claims, fully autonomous AI agents will remain rare in real-world operations next year. Enterprises understand the risks, and regulators are watching closely.

In practice, agentic AI will mostly act as a recommendation engine rather than a decision-maker. Human oversight will continue to dominate high-stakes environments, revealing a growing gap between AI marketing promises and operational reality.

Robotics finally moves beyond the lab

Unlike agentic AI, physical AI and robotics are making tangible progress. Edge computing, synthetic data, and better system integration are reducing costs and deployment friction.

Healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and retail will benefit first — not because robotics is revolutionary, but because labor shortages and efficiency pressures leave few alternatives. This is one of the few AI-adjacent trends in 2026 that genuinely feels inevitable.

Cloud and connectivity: Less vision, more control

6G development retreats from fantasy

The telecom industry appears to have learned from the uneven ROI of 5G. In 2026, 6G talk will shift from grand consumer visions to narrow, industrial use cases.

Expect incremental upgrades — 5G-Advanced plus selective 6G features — rather than a clean generational leap. This is not a failure; it’s a sign of maturity.

Cloud sovereignty becomes non-negotiable

Cloud buyers are no longer satisfied with vague assurances about data residency. They want contractual guarantees, pricing stability, and transparency across the entire stack.

Geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory pressure are turning sovereignty into a decisive factor in cloud deals. Providers that cannot offer control, or that reserve the right to change terms unilaterally, will struggle to win enterprise trust.

AI-first neoclouds hit their limits

After explosive growth, AI-focused neocloud providers are running into structural constraints: capital intensity, infrastructure costs, and fierce competition.

In Western markets, growth will slow and consolidation will accelerate. Survival will depend less on novelty and more on execution, especially inference efficiency, tooling, and customer retention. Many providers won’t make it.

LEO satellites redefine expectations for in-flight connectivity

Photo: Space

Low Earth Orbit satellites are doing what legacy connectivity failed to achieve: fast, reliable internet at altitude.

In 2026, in-flight Wi-Fi will shift from a passenger perk to a platform for digital services, personalization, and new revenue streams. Airlines that delay adoption risk falling behind customer expectations permanently.

LTE quietly wins the IoT battle

Despite years of hype around 5G, LTE continues to dominate IoT, and for good reason. It’s cheaper, more energy-efficient, and “good enough” for most use cases.

With LTE expected to account for the vast majority of IoT module shipments in 2026, the industry is implicitly admitting that newer isn’t always better.

Security and trust: Regulation forces the issue

The EU Cyber Resilience Act changes the rules

Security can no longer be bolted on at the end of product development. With mandatory vulnerability reporting looming, manufacturers are being forced to rethink design processes from the ground up.

In 2026, secure boot, encryption, and lifecycle management will shift from optional features to legal necessities, particularly for companies selling into Europe.

Physical identity isn’t going anywhere

Despite digital ID enthusiasm, governments remain cautious. Physical credentials still offer resilience, familiarity, and legal clarity that digital-only systems lack.

Rather than replacing physical IDs, innovation will focus on hybrid models, quietly acknowledging that trust evolves slower than technology.

Biometric payment cards fade into the background

Once positioned as the future of payments, biometric cards now look like a solution in search of a problem. High costs and operational complexity have pushed them into niche use cases.

In 2026, they will serve more as demonstrations of technical capability than drivers of mass adoption.

Supply chain cyber risk becomes the dominant threat

Supply chain attacks are no longer edge cases — they are systemic risks. Shared platforms and third-party dependencies mean a single weak link can compromise thousands of organizations.

Expect growing investment in SBOMs, third-party risk visibility, and unified IT/OT security — not because enterprises want to, but because they can no longer afford not to.

Final take: 2026 belongs to the disciplined

ABI Research’s outlook makes one thing clear: 2026 will reward execution, not ambition. The winners will not be the loudest innovators, but the most reliable ones — those that deliver ROI, comply with regulation, and earn long-term trust.

In an industry long dominated by promises of transformation, realism may turn out to be the most disruptive trend of all.

