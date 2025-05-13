"Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" international drill kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise, featuring military personnel from multiple nations, has begun at the airbase in Konya, Türkiye.

First, the exercise participants watched the demonstration flights by "Turkish Stars" aviation groups of the Turkish Air Force, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Then, a briefing was presented on the exercise’s objective, scenario, venue, the preparation process, safety rules, as well as the tasks to be carried out in various stages.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Air Force’s pilots, along with representatives of the paratrooper and search-and-rescue services, technical staff and aircraft will represent Azerbaijan at the international exercise, which will last until May 23.

