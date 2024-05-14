Azerbaijan, Türkiye to commission Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Azerbaijan plan to commission the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline this winter.

This was announced by Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.The minister noted that the construction of the pipeline will be completed soon.A Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline was signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in Ankara on December 15, 2020.On September 25, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid a foundation stone for the pipeline.

News.Az