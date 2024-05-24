Azerbaijani border guards take control of 4 liberated villages in Gazakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s border guards have taken control of four liberated villages in Gazakh district, the Office of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev announced on Friday, News.Az reports.

“A border line stretching 12.7 kilometres was determined as a result of delimitation work. Four villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, namely, Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizil Hajili [6.5 square kilometres] were returned to Azerbaijan,” said the statement.The ninth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held on the border between the two countries on May 15, 2024.The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.During the session, the commission reviewed progress since their previous meeting on April 19, 2024. The discussions focused on the work done in line with the Protocol of the 8th meeting, particularly clarifying coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground. These measurements were aligned with the topographic map of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the USSR from 1976, which passed the procedure of duty in 1979.The commission agreed on a jointly compiled Protocol-description of sections of the borderline between the settlements of Baghanis Ayrim (Azerbaijan) - Baganis (Armenia), Ashagi Askipara (Azerbaijan) - Voskepar (Armenia), Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan) - Kirants (Armenia), and Gizil Hajili (Azerbaijan) - Berkaber (Armenia). The goal is to align these sections with the legally valid inter-republican borders that existed at the time of the Soviet Union's dissolution.The date and venue for the next meeting will be determined through working order communication.

News.Az