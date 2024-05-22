Azerbaijani officials attend late Iranian president's funeral - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov has attended the official ceremony in Tehran to commemorate the tragic death of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other accompanying individuals in a helicopter crash on 19 May, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, and expressed deep condolences to him on behalf of the President, government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The sides underlined that a prominent statesman, an outstanding politician Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi devoted his entire life to serving his country with selflessness and loyalty.The Azerbaijani delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as members of the Milli Majlis working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations Aziz Alakbarov, Javanshir Pashazade, Jabi Guliyev and other officials.Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate in the official farewell ceremony for Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other Iranian officials who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border on May 19 when the crash took place.The crash also resulted in the deaths of Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, as well as that of Malik Rahmeti, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim of Tabriz province.Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first vice president, was appointed acting president after Raisi's death.

News.Az