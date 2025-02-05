+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Sergei Tyshkovets, a political scientist, public figure, and parliamentary candidate from Belarus. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.az .

The 2025 presidential elections in Belarus have once again demonstrated the high level of trust the Belarusian people place in Alexander Lukashenko. With a voter turnout of 85.7%, the election process was one of the calmest in history, as noted by Minister of the Interior Ivan Kubrakov. This level of participation reflects not only confidence in the government but also a responsible approach to the electoral process from both authorities and citizens.

The overwhelming support for Lukashenko signals the people's approval of the course he has pursued for the past three decades. Throughout the electoral cycle, security was meticulously maintained, and organization was exemplary. Observers from Belarus and 52 other countries monitored the process, and no violations were recorded that could have influenced the voting outcome.

In an era dominated by information technology, access to a wide range of perspectives enables citizens to make informed decisions. The Belarusian electorate, comparing global conflicts and their origins with the stability of their own country, naturally favors a leader who has ensured peace. Stability is a value shared by the people and their elected president, reinforcing trust in Lukashenko’s leadership.

Another critical factor in the election outcome was the memory of the 2020 unrest, during which Western-backed opposition forces attempted to destabilize Belarus. That period demonstrated the importance of strong leadership, ideological unity, and resilient security forces. The failure of these foreign-sponsored efforts to incite a "color revolution" only strengthened the people's faith in Lukashenko. Even figures like Elon Musk have pointed out the role of USAID in financing such movements. The dissolution of such organizations would prevent further attempts at external interference.

Despite economic sanctions, Belarus has not only survived but thrived. The country’s economy continues to grow, strengthened by deepened cooperation with BRICS, SCO, and the EAEU. The push toward economic self-sufficiency has led to increased domestic production and reduced dependence on Western markets. For the Belarusian people, this economic stability translates into guaranteed wages, pensions, and continued growth in social benefits.

Regarding international relations, Belarus has consistently maintained a peaceful and cooperative stance toward all nations. While ties with allies will continue to strengthen, the European Union’s approach remains uncertain. Lukashenko has expressed openness to dialogue and cooperation, yet EU policies toward Belarusian citizens remain restrictive. The decision to improve relations now rests with Brussels. Moreover, U.S. economic policies, particularly potential tariffs on the EU, may further influence trade dynamics.

Looking ahead, Belarus is poised for significant internal developments. Over the next five years, the government will actively prepare a new generation of leaders, as Lukashenko has repeatedly emphasized. Whether he will seek re-election in 2030 remains uncertain, but a transition plan is already in motion. The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is expected to gain expanded powers, potentially playing a more decisive role in shaping national policy. Economic resilience, driven by the need for self-sufficiency in response to sanctions, will continue to be a priority. As a result, salaries and pensions are likely to rise, alongside increased support for vulnerable populations.

In conclusion, the 2025 elections reaffirmed the stability and continuity of Belarusian governance. The country's commitment to peace, economic growth, and national sovereignty remains unwavering. As Belarus navigates the evolving geopolitical landscape, it stands resilient in its chosen path, ensuring prosperity for its people.

