China’s fleet has surpassed the American Navy: What’s next?
By News.Az TeamChina continues to impress on the world stage, especially when it comes to military power. In 2023 , its navy officially surpassed the U.S . Navy in overall combat strength. While the American navy was once the gold standard, China has now taken the lead, bringing major geopolitical shifts in its wake.
China’s rise to the top is fueled by an ambitious shipbuilding program, covering both surface ships and submarines. The Chinese Navy now boasts a massive fleet, including cutting-edge nuclear submarines and destroyers equipped with the latest weapons and tech. This makes them a serious threat to potential rivals, including the U.S.
At the same time, U.S. shipyards are facing challenges. The production of Virginia-class submarines has hit roadblocks due to disrupted supply chains and a shortage of skilled workers. Companies like Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries are only delivering around 1.2 to 1.4 submarines a year, far below the two planned.
China’s success isn’t just about building ships fast. The U.S. has been decommissioning many of its vessels. In 2023, four Ticonderoga-class cruisers — which played a key role in U.S. Navy air defense — were retired. Their loss means fewer combat-ready ships in the fleet.
The U.S. is also retiring Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), including some relatively new models. In 2021 and 2022, several Freedom- and Independence-class ships, which were only about 10 years old, were taken out of service. In 2023, two more LCS ships were decommissioned, and by 2024, the U.S. plans to retire four more, with two being sold to allies and two moved to the reserve fleet.
The problem isn’t just about cutting costs on older ships, but that replacements aren’t ready yet. This leaves a gap, making the U.S. Navy more vulnerable in the short term.
As China’s navy expands, Beijing has ramped up joint military exercises with other nations. For instance, China is currently conducting naval drills with Singapore, which started recently and will last until Thursday. The opening ceremony took place in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. The exercises feature a Type 054 frigate and Type 082-II minehunter from the Chinese Navy, alongside Singapore’s RSS Stalwart, a Formidable-class stealth frigate. This is the third event in a series that started in 2015, with the most recent drills happening near Singapore in May 2023, as reported by SCMP.
In July 2024, China and Russia conducted joint naval drills called "Naval Interaction – 2024." Additionally, the Russian Navy and China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy will carry out their fifth joint patrol in the Pacific. China is also set to participate in Russia’s "Ocean-2024" strategic command-and-staff exercises, according to RIA Novosti, citing the Chinese Ministry of Defense.
A major factor in naval power is global reach, and China has been expanding its presence in key regions like the South China Sea, where it’s building military bases on artificial islands. Beijing is also extending its influence in the Indian Ocean, with a military base in Djibouti and other outposts along important global shipping routes. These moves aim to tighten control over trade routes and increase China’s global influence.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy still has a significant global presence, but it’s increasingly stretched thin. Every time a ship or submarine is decommissioned, the U.S. loses some ability to respond to threats worldwide. In contrast, China’s growing fleet allows it to more confidently secure critical sea lanes, especially in the Asia-Pacific.
According to Mil.Press FLOT, by the end of 2023, the combat power of China’s navy reached 101% of the U.S. Navy’s. That’s a 6% increase from 2022, and the gap is expected to widen. Much of this growth is due to U.S. missteps in decommissioning ships. The situation continues to worsen: in the 2025 budget request, the U.S. Navy plans to retire 19 more ships, including two Ticonderoga-class cruisers, four high-speed transport vessels, two LCS ships, and one amphibious dock ship.
When comparing combat capabilities, analysts use a comprehensive metric that factors in not just the number of ships, but their actual combat strength. While the U.S. still leads in the number and quality of nuclear submarines, China’s ships are catching up in terms of capability and technology.
The emerging naval parity between China and the U.S. is reshaping the global balance of power. For the U.S., losing leadership at sea could mean losing control over key shipping routes, which would seriously impact both its economy and national security.
China could also use its growing naval strength to pressure U.S. allies in the region, like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The expanding Chinese navy in the Pacific poses new threats to U.S. military bases in Guam and Hawaii.
Losing dominance at sea is forcing the U.S. to rethink its strategies. One option is to boost funding for shipbuilding programs, but that takes time and resources. The U.S. Navy will also need to lean more heavily on advanced technologies like unmanned vessels and artificial intelligence to counter China’s numerical advantage.
As China’s navy continues to grow, the U.S. faces urgent pressure to reform and adapt to these new challenges. The gap in power between the two fleets will only widen unless Washington takes decisive action. But even with a strong effort, regaining maritime dominance will be a tough challenge.