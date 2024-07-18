EU is preparing for war with Russia and China in the future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Alexander Rahr, German political scientist, chairman of the Eurasian Society (Berlin). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The European Commission (EC) has proposed creating air and cyber defense systems known as the "European Air Shield" and the EU Cyber Defense. These initiatives are part of Ursula von der Leyen's program, the current EC president, for her second term.Von der Leyen emphasized that the EU will develop a digital border control system. "Working with EU member states and in close coordination with NATO, we will propose a series of defense projects of interest to all of Europe, starting with the 'European Air Shield' and cyber defense," the text states. The European Commission plans to make these projects "open to all" and "leverage all regulatory and financial means" to implement them as soon as possible.The current leadership of the European Union faces two historical challenges that pose significant threats. First, the West believes that Russia is aggressively advancing against the entire EU, its values, and security. To protect itself from "Russian imperialism," Brussels believes Europe is forced to build up its armaments, including creating its own strong and capable army and a European air defense system (ADS).Second, the potential re-election of Trump in the USA could lead to a rift between America and Europe. Under Trump, America might refuse to provide Europe with the protection that Europeans could once rely on 100%. Creating its own ADS is a step towards forming a pan-European military-industrial complex (MIC). The EU is preparing for possible future wars with Russia and China and considers it necessary to create its own MIC structures independent of America. Thus, according to European leaders, Europe will be able to defend the idea of "the free world" against "authoritarian regimes" and the Global South. The European Union is beginning to ignore its previous priorities in green policies.The current leadership of Europe sees the future power and global influence of the continent in militarization – against the perceived enemy, Russia. Europe understands that besides the American Patriot missile defense system, there is no other significant defense force in the West for territorial defense, be it in Israel, Ukraine, or the future Europe. The conflict with Russia is being used by European leaders to start a new process of strengthening Europe in the world – whereas previously everything relied on the economy, now it relies on weapons, including ADS.Unfortunately, the ruling circles and the media are preparing the European population for an inevitable confrontation with Russia and China. The former peace movement is no more; the peoples of Europe are either passive or believe there is nothing to worry about: after all, Russia is not the Soviet Union. In the European ADS, politicians see a good opportunity to strengthen the European military-industrial complex (MIC). Europeans are also preparing for Trump's possible return and want to reassure him: Europe is ready to invest more money in its defense. Yes, Europe is ready to buy weapons from America, but it is also interested in making money from its own weapons production. In this sense, the mentality of the new generation of European politicians has changed by 180 degrees.

