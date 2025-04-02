+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Alexander Rahr, German political scientist, chairman of the Eurasian Society (Berlin). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The forced disqualification of Marine Le Pen from the French presidential race has sent shockwaves not only through France but across all of Europe. While liberal forces, particularly the so-called deep states within the EU, welcome this move as a necessary step to preserve the liberal establishment, conservative and right-wing groups see it as a blatant violation of democratic principles.

This unprecedented move by the French judiciary is viewed by many as a dangerous precedent. For Europe’s right, the message is clear: if Emmanuel Macron’s government manages to block a major challenger through what many see as judicial manipulation, similar tactics could soon be used in other countries. In Germany, liberal parties such as the Greens are already calling for a ban on the Alternative for Germany (AfD). In Brussels, pressure is mounting to isolate Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The liberal establishment appears to be launching a coordinated campaign against its political opponents — an ideological purge under the guise of protecting democracy.

Source: Financial Times

This development signals a deeper crisis within Europe’s liberal order. With traditional elites losing popular support, the goal is no longer to compete on equal footing, but to entrench power by neutralizing opponents. It’s a strategy born out of desperation — a realization that the status quo is no longer sustainable if political pluralism is allowed to flourish.

What we are witnessing is not just a European story. Across the Atlantic, former U.S. President Donald Trump is positioning himself as an ally of Europe’s embattled right. Having faced what he describes as the “deep state” in the U.S., Trump understands the mechanisms of elite power firsthand — and he is prepared to support those fighting against it in Europe. This transatlantic alliance only heightens liberal anxiety: the dream of restoring the full dominance of the liberal consensus now depends on keeping Trump out of the White House.

The unfolding political confrontation evokes echoes of history. The behavior of today’s liberal elites increasingly resembles that of the Soviet leadership in the twilight of the USSR — clinging to power, refusing to adapt, and resorting to force to maintain control. The August 1991 coup attempt by hardliners was the final act of a collapsing system. Today, Europe’s liberal establishment risks repeating the same mistake, unwilling to accept that the world is changing — and that people demand alternatives.

Against this backdrop, Germany's recent diplomatic activity in the South Caucasus reveals a broader geopolitical agenda. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s official visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan are not simply about bilateral relations. Berlin is positioning itself as the EU’s emissary, seeking to pull both countries out of Moscow’s orbit.

Source: BM.GE

In Yerevan, Steinmeier dangled the possibility of eventual EU membership — a powerful message aimed at cementing Armenia’s westward pivot. With Azerbaijan, the message is more pragmatic: Germany is offering expanded energy deals and closer economic cooperation in exchange for Baku’s gradual alignment with the West.

It’s a strategic play — one that combines idealism in Armenia with realpolitik in Azerbaijan. The goal: to weaken Russia’s influence in the region and build a new political and energy corridor between Europe and the South Caucasus.

Europe is entering a phase of open political warfare. Liberal elites, no longer confident in their ability to win fair elections, are increasingly turning to authoritarian methods to retain power. Meanwhile, the right — emboldened by rising popular support and the promise of international allies — is preparing for a political comeback.

The question is no longer whether change is coming — but how high the cost will be for those trying to stop it.

