Journalist Kerim Sultanov discusses France's neocolonial policies in New Caledonia.

France's migration policy aimed to assimilate the indigenous Kanaks by overwhelming them with newcomers, reducing their influence. Recently, France attempted to change the electoral law to allow migrants to vote on the island's future, ignoring local opposition. This provoked public backlash and highlighted France's colonial mindset.Local independence supporters see this as a desperate attempt by France to maintain control. Despite calls for dialogue, Macron's government pursued its agenda, resulting in military clashes and civilian injuries. The French military's actions, including blocking social media to hide the truth, have raised international concern.French officials blamed foreign forces like Azerbaijan, diverting attention from the real issue. This contradicts France's democratic values, treating the Kanaks as pawns in a colonial game to retain control over New Caledonia's resources.The global community and human rights organizations are calling for an end to violence and genuine dialogue. France should support true democracy and recognize the Kanaks' right to self-determination. The international community must pressure France to meet its human rights commitments. France's actions in New Caledonia are inconsistent with its image as a defender of global values, reflecting outdated colonial practices.

News.Az