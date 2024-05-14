Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the relocation of former IDPs to the city of Shusha continues.

Today, another group of returning citizens from the Garadagh district of Baku was relocated to Shusha, News.Az reports.At this current stage of the relocation process, a total of 38 families comprising 136 individuals have been resettled in Shusha. Among them, 26 families (89 people) hail from Baku, while two families (10 people) come from Sumgayit, three families (12 people) from Barda, two families (8 people) from Aghjabadi, two families (6 people) from Samukh, one family (5 people) from Zagatala, one family (3 people) from Ismayilli, and one family (3 people) from Aghdash districts have also made the journey back to Shusha.With this latest influx, the total number of families provided with permanent residence in Shusha rises to 58, accommodating 224 individuals. This ongoing initiative underscores the commitment of the Azerbaijani government to facilitate the return and resettlement of displaced families, fostering a sense of stability and continuity for the residents of Shusha.

News.Az