Kamala Harris has once again attempted another political stunt, which seems more like a bid to ride the wave of hype rather than a well-thought-out diplomatic move.

In a message marking Armenia's Independence Day, she spoke of "the right of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh to safely return." A commendable statement, if only it weren't so superficial and taken out of context, News.Az reports.Let's think for a moment: Harris talks about the return of Armenians to Karabakh but seems to forget a few "minor details." Namely, the region is now effectively under Azerbaijani control, and the idea of a "safe" return to homes that are either destroyed or now belong to others sounds like a fantasy from a plot about magical conflict resolution. How can one promise stability without providing a roadmap or even the minimal conditions for such a "safe return"? Simply repeating the mantra of "rights" is convenient, especially when you are not the one who will have to solve the real problems.Moreover, Harris' mention of "territorial integrity" is something of a diplomatic oxymoron. How can one simultaneously support the "return" of Armenians to Karabakh while also speaking of Azerbaijan's integrity? This very point makes the statement not only contradictory but also politically irresponsible. It blatantly teeters on the edge of populism, seemingly aimed at garnering favor from the Armenian diaspora. And there’s nothing new about this—any politician ahead of elections throws around loud statements without considering the consequences for real people in real life.If Harris truly supports peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, perhaps she should refrain from one-sided slogans. Because restoring the dignity of one nation while ignoring the situation of another is a direct path to new conflicts, not to a "lasting peace."

