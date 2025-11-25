In Photos: China launches Shenzhou-22 in historic emergency space mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

China launched the Shenzhou-22 spaceship from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday, marking the first emergency launch mission in the country’s manned space program.

About 10 minutes after the launch, the spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The China Manned Space Agency declared the launch mission a complete success.

The spaceship, flying without a crew aboard, carried a cargo of space food, medical supplies, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as devices for treating the cracked window on the Shenzhou-20 spaceship.

Shenzhou-22 will autonomously execute a fast-track rendezvous and docking with the space station complex.

The new spaceship will later serve as the return vessel for the three Shenzhou-21 astronauts currently in orbit.

The return mission of sending the three Shenzhou-20 astronauts back to Earth, initially scheduled on Nov. 5 by the Shenzhou-20 spaceship, was delayed following a suspected debris impact.

The Long March-2F Y22 rocket and the Shenzhou-22 spaceship -- already on standby at the launch site -- were swiftly brought to launch readiness, initiating a 16-day emergency launch sequence.

Photo: Xinhua

