Israel’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan: Can Kraus continue Deek’s legacy?

George Deek is leaving Azerbaijan after winning widespread affection for his charm, creativity, and genuine connection to the country’s people and culture. Deek introduced the tradition of producing videos that celebrated Azerbaijani customs and holidays, a practice later adopted by ambassadors from the UK and the US.

Taking his place as head of the Israeli diplomatic mission is Ronen Kraus , the former Director of the Eurasia Department at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kraus is among 12 ambassadors and consuls recently approved by the Israeli government, following recommendations from the committee for overseas appointments under the supervision of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.After his appointment, Kraus expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter): “It is a great honor to be officially appointed as the next ambassador of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan.”Kraus inherits the significant task of building on Deek’s impactful contributions to Israel-Azerbaijan relations. Since presenting his credentials to then-Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in December 2019, Deek worked tirelessly to strengthen the bilateral partnership.Azerbaijan and Israel established diplomatic relations in August 1993, and cooperation between the two nations has steadily expanded across various sectors, including politics, economics, energy, culture, high technology, and defense. These ties have remained robust, withstanding the test of time and external pressures.During the Second Karabakh War, Israel’s support for Azerbaijan was particularly evident, and Deek played a pivotal role in fostering this solidarity. Israeli doctors provided critical medical assistance to wounded Azerbaijani soldiers, while the YAŞAT Fund invited Israeli ophthalmologists, who performed surgeries on 150 veterans, restoring their eyesight. One poignant story involved a soldier from Fuzuli who regained his vision thanks to a corneal transplant from an Israeli donor. The soldier later visited Israel to meet the donor’s widow and the medical team, an emotional journey captured in a documentary facilitated by the Israeli embassy.Under Deek’s leadership, Israeli companies expanded their presence in Azerbaijan, including in liberated territories. The embassy also coordinated the delivery of humanitarian medical equipment to cities like Ganja, which suffered from Armenian shelling. These efforts solidified Israel’s image as a reliable and compassionate ally, deeply resonating with Azerbaijani citizens.Ronen Kraus, while not widely known, brings valuable experience to the role. Having previously served at Israel’s embassy in Russia, including as chargé d’affaires in 2023, and as deputy ambassador to Azerbaijan a decade ago, Kraus is no stranger to the region. His familiarity with Azerbaijan was evident when he highlighted Israel’s largest-ever delegation to the inaugural European Games in Baku.Although a nation’s foreign policy is shaped at the national level, ambassadors play a vital role in implementing it effectively. Deek’s innovative and people-centric approach set a high bar, leaving Kraus with the challenge of continuing this legacy. It is now his turn to foster the relationship between the two nations and build on the foundations laid by his predecessor.

