Kazakhstan's cargo terminal in Alat: new horizons, new opportunities

Kazakhstan plans to build cargo terminal at Alat port in Azerbaijan in cooperation with Azerbaijan and China. The project envisages the creation and development of the infrastructure of an intermodal cargo terminal on a 40-hectare territory in the Baku port in the Alat settlement. The initiative became possible thanks to the provision by the Azerbaijani side of a land plot, existing berths and terminal capacities of the Alat port.

Photo: Azerbaijan Investment Holding

The project agreement , signed last month, brought together Kazakhstan’s state holding company Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan Railways, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the Port of Baku and China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port. The terminal will consist of a five-hectare facility, a 5,000-square-meter warehouse and will be designed to accommodate 1,000 containers. Officials say the project will expand trans-Caspian trade, reduce costs and speed up the transit of goods along the China-Europe corridor. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2025.Kazakhstan has announced plans to build a new cargo terminal at Alat port , located on the Caspian coast near Baku, as part of its efforts to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation with neighboring countries and expand its access to global markets. This project will be implemented jointly with Azerbaijan and China as part of the expanding cooperation between the three countries in the field of infrastructure and logistics.The port of Alat, located 70 km south of the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, is already an important transport hub in the region, linking the countries of Central Asia with Europe and the Middle East. Alat serves as an important link in the so-called "New Silk Road" - a system of transport routes that connect China, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Eastern Europe and beyond. The port is actively developing its infrastructure and intends to significantly increase its throughput capacity in the coming years.For Kazakhstan, the project to build a cargo terminal in Alat is strategically important, as it will significantly improve transport accessibility for Kazakh goods, as well as expand export and import routes. Ultimately, the new terminal will help improve mutual trade flows between the countries of the region and increase the competitiveness of Kazakh goods in the world market. The project will be implemented within the framework of a trilateral partnershipThe main feature of this project is the participation of three countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China . Each of the parties will play a key role in its implementation:• Kazakhstan: The construction and operation of the terminal will allow Kazakhstan to gain additional opportunities for transporting goods across the Caspian Sea and further through Azerbaijan to the Black Sea and Turkey. Kazakhstan's exports, including oil, coal, agricultural products and other goods, will arrive in Alat, from where they can quickly reach the markets of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.• Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan, in turn, is interested in developing infrastructure and creating new jobs in the port of Alat, as well as strengthening its geopolitical and economic influence in the region. This will contribute to the development of the country's economy and improve its position as a key transport hub between the East and the West.• China: China sees the project as an important element in the framework of its global Belt and Road initiative aimed at developing infrastructure and trade ties with different regions of the world. The development of transcontinental routes through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will allow China to strengthen its position in Central Asia and Europe.The project to build a cargo terminal in Alat requires significant investment. It is expected that the construction will be financed by both public funds and private investments, including Chinese companies that are already actively involved in infrastructure projects in the region.The new terminal is expected to be equipped with modern equipment for handling various types of cargo, including containers, general cargo and oil products. It will also create additional opportunities for the development of alternative cargo transportation routes, which will help avoid overloading traditional sea routes.In addition, the project will have a positive impact on the economies of all participating countries, promoting trade growth, job creation, and strengthening political and economic ties between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China. Kazakhstan, in particular, plans to use the terminal to increase the competitiveness of its goods and expand export opportunities.The construction of a new cargo terminal in the port of Alat is a landmark project for Central Asia and the Caucasus. Cooperation between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China in this area will open new horizons for the development of transport infrastructure and stimulate the growth of trade and investment in the region. This project will certainly contribute to improving economic ties between the countries, expanding their presence in global markets and ensuring stable economic growth in the long term.

