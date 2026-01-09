Kazbek Beisembayev: Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan ties benefit China and Europe - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan reflects broader structural shifts across the Turkic and Central Asian space. Shared historical and cultural ties are increasingly complemented by pragmatic economic interests and converging geopolitical priorities.

As global supply chains are reconfigured and demand grows for reliable East–West transit corridors, the strategic importance of Trans-Caspian connectivity is rising. The combined transit potential of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan positions them as a natural bridge between Asia and Europe.

News.Az explores these dynamics, and their implications, in detail in an interview with Kazakh political analyst Kazbek Beisembayev.

– What factors are contributing to the deepening of cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan?

– Of course, many factors are driving cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan. First and foremost is the Turkic factor. In fact, it has become common to refer to this region as Turkestan rather than Central Asia.

Work is being carried out in this direction, and it is worth noting the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Shusha in 2024.

Another important factor is economic. Last November, the attack by Ukrainian drones on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium highlighted Kazakhstan’s vulnerability due to its reliance on that route.

As a result, Kazakhstan needs to develop alternative channels for exporting its oil. In this context, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is extremely important.

– In your view, how does the current dynamic of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan reflect broader trends in the Turkic and Central Asian region?

– The political dialogue is driven directly by our presidents themselves. Their personal qualities and shared background facilitate this process. Both are internationalists who understand, without prompting, what needs to be done to bring the two nations closer together and promote cooperation across the Turkic world and Turkestan as a whole.

– Which areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan could play a key role in the medium term?

– In my view, a key role will be played by Azerbaijan’s transit potential. When combined with Kazakhstan’s transit infrastructure, it can form a natural bridge between Asia and Europe.

Much progress is being made in this direction, particularly with the Trans-Caspian railway route connecting China to Azerbaijan via Kazakhstan.

– To what extent could these developments affect the future of the Organization of Turkic States?

– These developments need to be pursued and expanded. Simply put, everything should be done to ensure goods from China reach Europe more efficiently, which in turn will accelerate integration.

– How is the rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries perceived in the European Union, the United States, China, and Russia?

– It is clear that the growing ties between Azerbaijan and Turkestan, and the corresponding transit of goods from China to Europe, serve the interests of both China and Europe. The implementation of the “Trump Corridor” project in Zangezur is a case in point.

As for Russia, this route bypasses its territory. But as the saying goes, nothing personal — it’s business.

Asif Aydinli

