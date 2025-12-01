“My Girl” turns 34: Why the 90s classic still shines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty-four years after its release, My Girl remains one of the most beloved coming-of-age films of the 1990s. Premiering on November 27, 1991, the movie charmed audiences with its emotional depth, nostalgic setting, and unforgettable performances.

Directed by Howard Zieff and written by Laurice Elehwany, the film follows 11-year-old Vada Sultenfuss, played by Anna Chlumsky, as she navigates grief, first crushes, and the confusing transition from childhood to adolescence. Alongside her best friend Thomas J. Sennett, portrayed by Macaulay Culkin, Vada faces the emotional weight of her mother’s death and the growing complexities of her world, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Set in the summer of 1972 in Madison, Pennsylvania, My Girl blended humor and heartbreak in a way that resonated deeply with viewers. Its most memorable and devastating moment—Thomas J.’s fatal allergic reaction—cemented the film’s reputation as a tear-jerking classic. Vada’s anguished line, “He can’t see without his glasses!” remains one of the most iconic scenes of 90s cinema.

With a $17 million budget and a $121 million global box-office return, the film was a modest hit that grew into a cultural touchstone. Critics praised the chemistry between Chlumsky and Culkin, whose early performances helped define a generation of coming-of-age storytelling.

Today, My Girl is remembered not only for its emotional impact but also for its sensitive portrayal of childhood anxiety, friendship, and loss. Chlumsky later returned to the spotlight with her award-nominated role in Veep, while Culkin has fondly reflected on his experience making the film.

As the movie reaches its 34th anniversary, its themes remain timeless. For many fans, My Girl continues to evoke memories of innocence, growing up, and the bittersweet beauty of finding joy after heartbreak.

