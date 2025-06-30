New hidden war Is brewing — In Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Russian military-political analyst, expert in the field of strategic security, specialist in the Middle East and Africa Vladimir Bekish. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The modern world is no stranger to conflict. Since the dawn of civilization, humanity has lived side by side with war — from small regional clashes to devastating world wars. While the two world wars of the 20th century eventually ended, the threat of a new global war that could potentially wipe out human civilization is now more tangible than ever.

If such a war were to break out, it would almost certainly involve the world’s most powerful nations — those with the largest economies, strongest militaries, and greatest geopolitical influence. This list includes the United States, China, and Russia, with India and North Korea often considered part of the equation. Other countries may be drawn in either as allies or as battlegrounds in the larger confrontation.

Let us hope that such a war never materializes. Yet, to be objective, one must admit: a world war of a different kind is already underway. It may lack the dramatic visuals of traditional warfare — no widespread bombing or tanks rolling across borders — but it is war nonetheless. Some call it a trade war. Others refer to it as hybrid warfare. Whatever the name, the world's major powers are engaged in covert, strategic battles for influence, markets, and resources — often far from their own shores.

The United States and China are the principal actors in this shadow conflict. Consider Iran and Israel: while the U.S. directly supports Israel against Iran, China is quietly supplying arms and economic support to Tehran. The India-Pakistan rivalry follows a similar pattern. The U.S. backs India, while China maintains close ties with Pakistan. Taiwan is another flashpoint where both powers vie for strategic dominance.

But where else might this quiet struggle between the U.S. and China erupt?

Increasingly, the answer appears to be Africa.

On the surface, Africa may not seem to be a priority for Washington — especially under President Donald Trump, who imposed immigration restrictions on numerous African nations and curtailed USAID programs. U.S.–Africa trade is relatively modest, especially when compared to America’s trade volume with even a single country like Mexico.

But appearances can be deceiving.

China, by contrast, has long viewed Africa as a strategic priority. Beijing has invested heavily across the continent, building roads, ports, hospitals, and entire cities. Why? Primarily for access to natural resources — particularly oil, metals, and minerals essential for high-tech manufacturing.

Africa is now China's third-largest source of oil, after Russia and Saudi Arabia. But oil is only the beginning. Africa also offers an enormous and fast-growing consumer market. With a population nearing 1.5 billion, Africa is becoming an indispensable destination for Chinese exports — from electronics and vehicles to cheap consumer goods.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative further deepens its stake. Many of the trade routes envisioned under this global infrastructure strategy pass through Africa, linking Chinese supply chains with the rest of the world.

Washington has begun to take notice. There is little chance that the U.S. will passively allow China to dominate the African continent. President Trump — known for his fierce stance on rare earth metals — has already signaled growing interest in Africa’s strategic resources. One telling example is the emerging U.S. involvement in Central Africa’s peace diplomacy.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have long been at odds, with recent clashes threatening broader regional instability. Yet in a surprising turn, a peace agreement between the two countries was brokered in Washington, with the U.S. playing a central role in the negotiations.

Why the sudden interest?

Because the DRC is home to the world's largest reserves of cobalt, a key element in electric vehicle batteries and advanced electronics. The country also holds significant deposits of neodymium and dysprosium, two rare earth elements vital to military and tech industries.

During the signing of the agreement, President Trump reportedly stated:

"As part of this agreement, we gain extensive mining rights in Congo. It’s a great honor for them to be here."

This is not diplomacy for diplomacy’s sake. It’s economic and strategic realignment in real-time.

According to reports, over 67% of China’s investments in Africa by 2023 have been concentrated in mining and metal extraction. In response, the U.S. appears ready to challenge China’s presence in Africa through a combination of diplomatic pressure, economic leverage, and — where possible — regime change. Hybrid warfare tactics could include sanctions, tariffs, cyber operations, and support for opposition movements in African countries aligned with Beijing.

The stage is set. China will continue investing, building, and exporting across the African continent. America, unwilling to cede this critical region, will respond in kind — but through subtler means. Africa, once the neglected periphery of great power politics, is now the new frontier in a global competition that is anything but peaceful.

The next hidden war, it seems, has already begun.

