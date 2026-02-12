“Someone shot me”: Terrifying moments after Sydney shooting - VIDEO

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. in Guildford. CCTV footage shows the injured man limping into a neighbour’s yard after two shots were fired. In the video, he can be heard telling residents, “Someone shot me,” as he sought help, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police said the man was walking along O’Connor Street when shots were allegedly fired from a dark-coloured hatchback, which then left the scene. Neighbours contacted emergency services after discovering the injured man hiding near a shed.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Authorities said he is undergoing treatment and has not yet been formally interviewed by police.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been targeted. Police said the victim was known to authorities for minor offences but did not provide further details.

Less than an hour after the incident, police were called to another nearby street following reports that shots had been fired into a home from a similar vehicle. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Police have established crime scenes at both locations and are investigating whether the two incidents are connected. Authorities said it is possible that different vehicles were involved. Investigations are ongoing.